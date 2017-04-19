BDN Sports introduces the Extra Bases blog

Last winter, the Bangor Daily News introduced our “Fast Breaks” blog, which was met with plenty of enthusiasm by you, our loyal readers.

In an effort to carry that momentum into the spring season, we are launching a new sports blog, “Extra Bases.”

Extra Bases will serve as a great source of the latest happenings in the world of high school baseball and softball across eastern and northern Maine. We’ll bring you insight on the big games while highlighting memorable performances whether at the plate, on the mound or in the circle, and in the field.

We’ll also use Extra Bases to feature important accomplishments and milestones achieved by your favorite teams, players and coaches all spring long. There should be plenty to cheer about leading up to the playoffs, the regional finals and the state championship games in June.

In the meantime, break out the sunscreen, the bug repellent and your loudest cheering voices.

Keep checking back with Extra Bases for compelling stories throughout the season and feel free to pass along pertinent softball and baseball news either in the Extra Bases comment section or by emailing the Sports department at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com

It’s time to play ball — and take some Extra Bases along the way!