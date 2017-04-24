High school softball freshmen register impressive debuts

You always remember your first game as a varsity player in high school, especially if you are fortunate enough to start.

It may turn out to be a wonderful experience; it may be just okay or it could be one that you chalk up to experience and tell yourself not to dwell on it.

Whatever the case may be, it will be one you will never forget.

For three high school softball freshmen, Brewer High School’s Kenzie Dore, Bangor’s Morgan-Carter Moulton and Edward Little High of Auburn’s Anna LeBlanc, their impressive debuts couldn’t have gone much better last week.

Dore, the Witches’ starting shortstop, went four-for-four with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in during an 11-6 loss to Edward Little.

In her first at-bat, she rifled an RBI double to left center, she then ripped a center to left center, reached on an infield single and doubled off the third base bag. She also handled two ground balls flawlessly and unveiled a strong throwing arm.

Dore hits third in coach Skip Estes’ lineup.

Moulton, the Rams’ right fielder, also went four-for-four with a double and three singles in Bangor’s five-inning 13-1 win over Lewiston.

She doubled to right center in six-run first-inning rally, produced well-hit run-scoring singles in the second and third innings and had another base hit in the fifth inning.

Moulton hits fifth in the Ram lineup.

LeBlanc went three-for-four in the Eddies’ victory over Brewer.

EL’s starting designated player singled down the third base line to jumpstart a three-run rally in the second inning; she reached on an infield single in the fifth and belted a two-run double to left center in the sixth inning.

LeBlanc hits seventh in the Eddies’ lineup.