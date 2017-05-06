Nokomis, Foxcroft making noise in ‘B’ North baseball

The top of the Class B North baseball standings have taken on a different look in the last few days.

Nokomis Regional High School of Newport and Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, middle-of-the-Heal-point-pack teams beginning last week, suddenly find themselves inhabiting two of the three spots in the division entering Saturday’s rain-threatened schedule.

Nokomis, which used a late run last spring to advance to the regional semifinals, is now 6-0 this spring, with coach Jared Foster’s Warriors using an 8-6 victory over Waterville on Wednesday and a 9-1 win at Leavitt of Turner Center on Thursday to advance from sixth place to first in the standings.

Foxcroft, meanwhile, was 2-2 after a doubleheader split with Presque Isle on April 29, but coach Nick Miller’s Ponies scored three victories in as many afternoons late in the week to move from No. 11 to No. 3 in the rankings as they approach the midpoint of their season.

First they knocked off previously undefeated John Bapst of Bangor 5-2 on Wednesday, then went on the road to avenge an earlier loss to defending state champion Old Town 10-5 on Thursday. The Ponies then trekked to Mount Desert Island on Friday and returned home with a 3-2 victory.

Foxcroft’s win over MDI came just one day after the Trojans knocked off previously undefeated Hermon.

That leaves Nokomis, 3-2 Old Town, 5-2 Foxcroft and 5-1 Hermon as the top four teams in Class B North heading into the weekend.

Both Nokomis and Foxcroft have challenging schedules this week. Nokomis hosts Belfast Monday before visiting fifth-ranked Oceanside of Rockland-Thomaston on Wednesday and playing Lincoln Academy of Newcastle back in Newport on Friday.

Foxcroft faces back-to-back home games against 3-2 Ellsworth on Wednesday and 2-3 MDI on Thursday.