Hermon, Old Town softball rivalry one of best in Eastern Maine

One of the best rivalries in Eastern Maine was renewed on Friday afternoon when Old Town and Hermon squared off in a Class B North softball contest.

Old Town entered the game at 9-2 and the second seed in the Heal Points standings while Hermon was 10-0 and in fourth place.

Hermon rallied to beat Old Town 7-4 in eight innings last month, using run-scoring singles by Hailey Perry and Katie Windsor to tie it 4-4 in the seventh and set the stage for Laura Zenk’s three-run homer in the eighth to win it.

It was a measure of revenge for Hermon, which was the undefeated top seed a year ago, including two wins by a combined score of 18-1 over Old Town, before being upset by the fourth-seeded Coyotes 1-0 in the semifinals.

Old Town went on to win the state title.

In the previous two seasons, Hermon had been the third seed and upset No. 2 Old Town in the semis each year: 9-0 in 2015 and 6-4 in 2014.

Old Town captured state Class B championships in 2012 and 2016 and Hermon earned crowns in 2010 and 2014. Hermon won the regional championship in 2015 but lost to Yarmouth 7-5 in the state championship game.

Hermon and Old Town also squared off in the 2010 semifinals with Hermon, the top seed, upending No. 5 Old Town 3-2 before going on to post a 6-1 triumph over Fryeburg Academy in the state title game.