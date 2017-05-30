Falmouth standout wins state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award

Senior lefthander Cam Guarino of Falmouth High School was named the 2017 Maine Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday morning.

Guarino, who will attend the University of New Haven on a baseball scholarship beginning this fall, is 6-0 with a 0.18 earned run average and 50 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched so far this spring for the Yachtsmen.

Falmouth began the week leading the Class A South standings with a 14-0 record and stood as one of just two unbeaten teams statewide along with Class D North Fort Fairfield.

“Guarino isn’t a big kid physically, but he has a commanding presence on the mound,” said Gray-New Gloucester coach Brad Smith. “He’s got good stuff, he mixes speeds and he really knows how to pitch. He’s got all the tools.”

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Guarino is a three-time All-Western Maine Conference first-team honoree who has compiled a 28-2 pitching record during his varsity career and helped Falmouth win the 2016 Class A South championship.

Guarino also carries an ‘A’ average in the classroom and volunteers with youth baseball leagues, the Big Buddy program, a local animal shelter and the Garbage to Garden curbside composting initiative.