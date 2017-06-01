Extra days on HS baseball schedule marked by meaningful games

Overtime has arrived for high school baseball, or at least the two additional days provided by the Maine Principals’ Association earlier this spring for schools to complete their schedules in the aftermath of a rocky start to the season weather-wise.

And while the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday aren’t numerous, several have significant meaning as teams jockey for position in advance of postseason play, that begins next Tuesday with preliminary-round action.

Thursday’s schedule includes at least two games of note, with Oxford Hills of South Paris at Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Old Town at Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor,

Oxford Hills might slip past Brewer for first place in Class A North with a win, while Old Town might challenge for the top spot in Class B North with a win on the island. But could use a victory to secure a first-round bye though fourth-ranked Nokomis of Newport — currently the final team with a bye in that division — has a game remaining against winless Winslow.

Another game of interest Thursday sends Dexter to Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln in a battle of top-seven teams in Class C North.

Friday’s slate includes at least two other noteworthy matchups in Class C North. Defending regional champion George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill travels to Corinth to face Central and with a victory likely would earn the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Another game sends No. 5 Bucksport to No. 7 Dexter. Bucksport has been solidly in the middle of the Class C North field of contenders for most of the season, while Dexter has a chance to make a late move with its back-to-back games against MA and the Golden Bucks.

Bangor Christian, ranked third in Class D North, hosts No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington on Friday with a chance to tighten an already close race at the top of that division.

The Patriots enter the game approximately nine Heal Points behind first-place Fort Fairfield and second-place Katahdin of Stacyville, who began Thursday’s play separated by a miniscule 0.1793 points.

Fort Fairfield state’s lone unbeaten

Fort Fairfield, which defeated Fort Kent on Tuesday and Washburn on Wednesday, concluded its regular season as the only undefeated varsity baseball team remaining statewide with its 14-0 record.

The Tigers had shared that status with defending Class A South champion Falmouth, but the Yachtsmen dropped their regular-season finale to Greely of Cumberland Center 10-6 on Wednesday.